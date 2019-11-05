Flyers to give away Gritty Chia Pet at Tuesday's game

Philadelphia Flyers fans can get a Cha-Cha-Cha Chia Pet resembling their favorite furry orange mascot at Tuesday's matchup against Carolina Hurricanes.

The promotional giveaway was announced in September as Gritty watched a QVC-inspired demo of the "the furry friend you can take home with you."

Since the mascot’s turbulent September 2018 unveiling, he has scored a Broken Goblet Brewing beer in his name, a formal resolution issued by Philadelphia’s City Council welcoming him to the city, a BBC profile and an inordinate amount air time on late-night programs across the country.

He also humbly nominated himself for TIME Magazine’s "Person of the Year."

The Flyers face the Hurricanes at 7 p.m.