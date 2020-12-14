Expand / Collapse search

Hurts to get second start for Eagles Sunday; McLeod out for season

Jalen Hurts #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs past Shy Tuttle #99 of the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field on December 13, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts will get his second start after taking down the NFL's number one ranked defense on Sunday afternoon.

Head Coach Doug Pederson gave Hurts the nod on Monday morning during a press conference.

Hurts will make his second start Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals opposite Kyler Murray, his predecessor at the University of Oklahoma.

The rookie managed to lead the Eagles to a 24-21 win over the Saints with 167 yards through the air and 106 yards rushing. He threw his lone touchdown to Alshon Jeffrey in the second quarter.

The Eagles also saw a number of defensive players go down with injuries during the course of the game.

Monday morning, Pederson announced veteran safety Rodney McLeod would miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL.

