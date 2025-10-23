Inside the US Women's National Soccer Team match against Portugal in Chester

The Brief The US Women's National Soccer Team played a friendly match against Portugal at Subaru Park in Chester. Fans, especially young girls, were thrilled to see their soccer heroes, including Alex Morgan. There is a push for Philadelphia to get a National Women's Soccer League expansion team.



Soccer fans had a night to remember as the US Women's National Team faced off against Portugal at Subaru Park.

The event was a celebration of women's soccer, drawing in families and young fans eager to see their idols in action.

A night of inspiration and excitement

The atmosphere was electric, with many young girls excited to see their heroes up close.

"Look around there are so many young girls here right now who are so excited to go in and see their heroes," said a spectator.

Becky Pierce, who traveled from Bloomsburg, Pa., with her family, shared, "We got Harper involved in soccer at a really young age and she loves it.

This is her first US Women’s soccer game and I hope she continues to love the sport as much as I did growing up."

The match featured a special ceremony honoring Alex Morgan, a two-time World Cup winner and recent retiree.

Her influence on the sport was evident, with many fans naming her as their favorite player.

Jason Rose from Mt. Laurel, N.J., expressed his excitement, saying, "Super cool. I have 2 daughters so having the ability to show them women’s soccer here in Philly is really cool."

The push for a women's soccer team in Philly

There is growing momentum for Philadelphia to secure a National Women's Soccer League expansion team.

Jen Leary from Watch Party PHL hosted a pre-game tailgate and emphasized the importance of support, saying, "Especially with FIFA coming I think now is the time to really show there is support for a team here and there is excitement."

Families like the Fillipelli's found the experience inspiring.

Lucy Fillipelli, a young soccer player, said, "It’s fun and inspirational because I have been watching these people play for a while and it’s kind of unrealistic to actually see them in person."

Her mother, Dawn Fillipelli, added, "This is our time Philly is a great place to see soccer. We have all these stadiums and just a great experience to be able to see US Women’s soccer here tonight."

Portugal won the match 2-1.

It was Portugal’s first every victory against the USWNT.

What's next:

The US Men’s National Team is also scheduled to play a friendly match against Paraguay at Subaru Park on November 15th.