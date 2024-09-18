Jake Bauers' game-ending single lifts NL Central-clinching Brewers to 2-1 win over the Phillies

article

Jake Bauers hit an RBI single in the ninth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers, who had clinched the NL Central earlier when the Cubs lost, beat Philadelphia 2-1 on Wednesday night to prevent the Phillies from securing a playoff berth.

Bauers' single off Phillies closer Carlos Estévez (4-5) scored Jackson Chourio, who had tripled.

Milwaukee closer Devin Williams (1-0) struck out Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh in order in the ninth.

Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta, making his career-high 31st start of the season, allowed one run on two hits in five innings, striking out nine and walking two.

Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola, among the NL leaders in innings pitched, went seven innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out nine and walking one. He had given up 10 earned runs in nine innings in his previous two starts.

The teams struck out 28 times combined.

The Phillies' magic number to qualify for the playoffs is one, and four to clinch the NL East.

Bohm gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead in the second inning with his first home run since Aug. 15.

Rhys Hoskins’ 25th homer tied the game in the fifth inning. The former Phillie also doubled.

Milwaukee right-hander Joe Ross allowed a single and a walk upon taking over for Peralta to start the sixth inning. But Ross retired Nick Castellanos and Bohm before being replaced by left-hander Jared Koenig, who got Stott to ground out on the first pitch.

Milwaukee clinched its second straight division title and made the playoffs for the sixth time in the last seven seasons by virtue of the Chicago Cubs’ 5-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics Wednesday. Chicago is still fighting for a wild card.

The Phillies made the playoffs the past two seasons, losing to Arizona in the 2023 NL Championship Series and to Houston in the 2022 World Series.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Open a four-game series Thursday in New York against the Mets, who are battling for a wild card. Phillies RHP Taijuan Walker (3-6, 6.29 ERA) faces RHP Luis Severino (10-6, 3.77).

Brewers: Open a four-game series Thursday in Milwaukee against Arizona with RHP Tobias Myers (8-5, 3.07 ERA). The wild card-contending Diamondbacks will start RHP Brandon Pfaadt (9-9, 4.81).