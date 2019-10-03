Jason and Kylie Kelce welcome newborn daughter Wyatt

There's a new Eagle in the nest!

Birds center Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie welcomed their first child Thursday!

The Kelce's announced the arrival of their daughter, Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce, in an instagram posted Friday morning.

"Chunked up the Deuces on her way out.Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce 10/2/2019 8lbs 6oz," Jason wrote.

While the newest addition to the Kelce family is only a few hours old, it's never too late to get Wyatt fitted for a mummers costume so she can dress just like her daddy!