Joel Embiid to have surgery for appendicitis in Houston, 76ers say

The Brief Joel Embiid will have surgery for appendicitis in Houston on Thursday. The 76ers have not given a timeline for his return. Philadelphia is currently eighth in the Eastern Conference and aiming for a play-in spot.



Joel Embiid will undergo surgery for appendicitis in Houston, according to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The team has not announced when he might return to the court.

Embiid to have surgery as 76ers fight for playoff position

What we know:

The 76ers said Embiid was diagnosed with appendicitis and will have surgery on Thursday in Houston.

The team plans to provide further updates after the procedure.

The 76ers said, "Further updates will be provided as appropriate after the surgery on Thursday."

Philadelphia is scheduled to play the Rockets on Thursday night.

Embiid’s season and impact on the team

Embiid has played in 38 games this season and was recently held out against the Detroit Pistons for injury management and illness.

Embiid missed Saturday’s game against Detroit due to "right oblique; injury management; (and) illness," according to the team.

The 76ers are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference and are on track for a spot in the play-in tournament.

Embiid’s health has been a concern for the team throughout the season, with limited appearances and ongoing injury management.

What we don't know:

The 76ers have not provided a timeline for Embiid’s return or details about his recovery process.