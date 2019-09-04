Lorenzen homers, Reds pull away to 8-5 win over Phillies

article

CINCINNATI (AP) - Reliever Michael Lorenzen hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning Wednesday night as the Cincinnati Reds pulled away to an 8-5 victory that cost the Philadelphia Phillies a chance to gain ground in the wild card race.

The Phillies had their three-game winning streak snapped and slipped to three games behind the idle Cubs for the final NL wild card. Chicago begins a four-game series in Milwaukee on Thursday.

Joey Votto homered and had an RBI double off Aaron Nola as Cincinnati surged ahead 5-0, but the Phillies' resurgent offense caught up. Logan Morrison and J.T. Realmuto had two-run homers off Trevor Bauer, who has only one victory since coming to Cincinnati in a trade with Cleveland.

Jay Bruce tied it with his third career pinch-hit homer in the seventh off Lorenzen (1-4), rounding the bases to a "BRUUUUCE" chant from the crowd of 13,448. Bruce played more than eight seasons in Cincinnati and has 137 homers at Great American Ball Park, second only to Votto.

Jose Iglesias connected for his first career pinch-hit homer off Jose Alvarez (3-4) in the bottom of the inning to break the tie. Lorenzen added his first homer of the season and seventh of his career off Blake Parker. The two-way player then moved to center field, with Raisel Iglesias pitching the ninth for his 29th save in 34 chances.

Lorenzen became the first player since Babe Ruth did it in 1921 for the Yankees to earn the win, hit a home run and play in the field in the same game, according to STATS.

Nola fanned six in four innings, giving him 200 strikeouts for the season. He's the ninth Phillie - and the youngest at age 26 - to have multiple 200-strikeout seasons. Nola fanned 224 last year.

Bauer pitched on short rest for only the fifth time and lasted five innings. Bauer is 1-5 in seven starts with an 8.23 ERA since arriving from Cleveland in a trade for Yasiel Puig.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: Corey Dickerson hurt his left foot while hitting a single in the fifth inning and left the game after reaching first base. ... Jean Segura fouled a pitch off the plate in the eighth and the ball bounced up and hit him on the left side of the face. He stayed in the game and popped out.

Reds: Catcher Kyle Farmer went on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique. Infielder Jose Peraza was recalled from Triple-A Louisville. ... Center fielder Nick Senzel was a late scratch with a sore right shoulder. ... Alex Blandino left after getting hit by a pitch on the left arm in the eighth.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Left-hander Jason Vargas (6-7, 4.31 ERA) is 1-2 in five career starts against the Reds with a 6.30 ERA.

Reds: Sonny Gray (10-6, 2.80) is 5-0 in his last seven starts, which include two blown saves.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports