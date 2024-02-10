Maxey scores 28, 76ers work offensive glass in 119-113 win over Wizards

article

Tyrese Maxey scored 28 points, Buddy Hield added 23 in his second game with Philadelphia and the 76ers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 119-113 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

Ricky Council IV added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Sixers in their sixth consecutive game without seven-time All-Star Joel Embiid, who underwent left knee surgery on Tuesday.

Maxey also had nine rebounds and seven assists. Hield — who was traded from Indiana in a three-team deal completed Thursday — had 20 points in his Philadelphia debut on Friday, marking the first time he's surpassed 20 in consecutive games since Nov. 21 and 22.

Philadelphia outrebounded Washington 48-39 and came up with three key late offensive boards to make the difference during a tightly contested fourth quarter.

Tyus Jones scored a season-high 25 points and sank a career-best six 3-pointers for the Wizards, who lost their sixth straight and sank to 2-7 under interim coach Brian Keefe.

Deni Avdija added 21 points and 13 rebounds and Kyle Kuzma scored 21 points for Washington, which never led after the first quarter, but closed what had been a 15-point deficit down to two following a 11-2 run early in the fourth.

The Sixers responded with a pair of key putbacks, with Kelly Oubre Jr. following his own shot from the right corner and dunking in traffic before Council added another follow of his effort in the paint to stretch it to 104-98.

Philadelphia kept their lead at least two possessions from there. Council dropped in another layup after outmuscling Jordan Poole for a rebound to extend it to 115-109 inside the final minute, then sank two late free throws to seal it.

UP NEXT

76ers: Visit Cleveland on Monday night.

Wizards: Visit Dallas on Monday night.