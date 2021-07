Milwaukee Bucks are champions; Giannis scores 50

Giannis Antetokounmpo ended one of the greatest NBA Finals ever with 50 points — and a championship Milwaukee waited 50 years to win again.

Antetokounmpo had 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots as the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 on Tuesday night to win the series 4-2.

It was the third game this series with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds for Antetokounmpo, a dominant, debut finals performance that takes its place among some of the game's greatest.

He shot 16 for 25 from the field and made an unbelievable 17-of-19 free throws — a spectacular performance for any shooter, let alone one who was hitting just 55.6% in the postseason and was ridiculed for it at times.

He hopped around the court waving his arms with 20 seconds remaining to encourage fans to cheer, but it was way too late for that.

Their voices had been booming inside and outside for hours by then, having waited 50 years to celebrate a winner after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson led the Bucks to the championship in 1971.

Reaction

Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns

"Throughout the post season, the Bucks showed how perseverance, talent, and teamwork can lead to a championship. We couldn’t be more excited for the Bucks organization, the city of Milwaukee and the great fans throughout the state of Wisconsin. This is a source of tremendous pride for fans of all Wisconsin sports, including everyone in the Brewers organization."