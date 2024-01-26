Milwaukee Bucks hire Doc Rivers as head coach; 18th of franchise

The Milwaukee Bucks have hired Doc Rivers as head coach, the team announced late Friday, Jan. 26.

A news release from the Bucks said Rivers, who becomes the 18th head coach in franchise history, is an NBA champion coach who brings 24 seasons of head coaching experience to the Bucks.

In a press conference on Saturday, Jan. 27, Rivers was formally introduced and answered questions from the media.

"It's going to be a challenge. It's…it's a challenge that…that I'm running towards," said Doc Rivers. "Got to get organized quickly, you know, can't try to do too much too soon. We're in the middle of a season, so we got to try to keep our rhythm. There are changes that we have to make. There's no doubt about that. And, we'll start working on it immediately."

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 06: Head coach Doc Rivers of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the second half of a game against the Miami Heat at Wells Fargo Center on April 6, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Heat defeated the 76ers 129-101. ( Expand

As head coach of the Orlando Magic (1999-03), Boston Celtics (2004-13), Los Angeles Clippers (2013-20) and Philadelphia 76ers (2020-23), Rivers racked up 1,097 wins, good for ninth-most in NBA history, and owns an overall record of 1,097-763 (.590). He led his teams to the playoffs in 19 of his 24 seasons as a head coach, with two trips to the NBA Finals and an NBA Championship with the Celtics in 2008. His 111 playoff wins are the fourth-most in league history.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

"This has been a difficult couple of days, but a great couple of days," said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. "We, talked a few days ago about identifying a coach that could lead and maximize, this team's talent in, in a window where we have a real chance to compete. And, you know, we found doc, we talked to Doc. We went at it with urgency as we talked about it."

Horst also issued the following statement in a news release:

"Doc is a proven, extraordinary leader and communicator during his renowned NBA coaching career. As a championship coach, he’s widely respected as an established innovator, and the right coach to lead our experienced and talented team. I want to thank our owners, Wes Edens, Jimmy and Dee Haslam and Jamie Dinan, for their unwavering commitment to winning. It’s a pleasure to welcome Doc to the Bucks."

Doc Rivers issued the following statement:

"This is a great opportunity to come to a first-class organization with a team that has a talented roster of high-character players…It’s amazing to come home to Milwaukee where at Marquette I learned the game of basketball from Rick Majerus, Al McGuire, and Hank Raymonds. A special thanks to ESPN for my time there. I’m truly grateful. Now, I’m excited to get started with the Bucks."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MARCH 24: Head Coach Doc Rivers of the Philadelphia 76ers calls out plays during the first half against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on March 24, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kavin Mistry/Getty Images)

Most recently, Rivers served as head coach of the 76ers for three seasons from 2020-23 where he amassed a 154-82 (.653) regular season record and made the postseason all three years. Including his three trips to the playoffs with the 76ers, Rivers has advanced to the playoffs in 15 of his last 16 seasons as a head coach going back to 2008.