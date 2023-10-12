MLB playoffs: Phillies could clinch NLDS Thursday as Game 4 pushed to later time

article

Tonight's the night! The stage is set for a possible repeat of last year's trip to the NLCS - and now it will all start under the lights of Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies have taken the lead in the NLDS series after an epic 10-2 victory against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday night.

Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos both homered twice, while Trea Turner and Brandon Marsh also went deep, setting a franchise postseason record with six homers in all.

Let's hope the slugger streak continues Thursday night for Game 4, which has been pushed back two hours, now starting at 8:07 p.m.

Here's everything else you need to know:

4:30 p.m. Postseason gear at the 40-foot merchandise trailer on Citizens Bank Way

5:00 p.m. Phillies Postseason Block Party on Citizens Bank Way

5:37 p.m. All gates open

7:40 p.m. On-field festivities, including the ceremonial first pitch by 2008 World Series champion Joe Blanton, and National Anthem by Navy Band’s Northeast Trident Brass Quintet

5th inning: Eagles cheerleaders will dance with the Phillie Phanatic at the end of the inning

7th inning: "God Bless America" sung by Jocelyn Shank

Let's go, Phils!