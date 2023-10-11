Harper enacts revenge launching 2 home runs in Phillies NLDS Game 3 win over Braves

article

Bryce Harper's first career multi-home run playoff game came with a side order of revenge in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves.

Harper was doubled off first base after an incredible catch by Michael Harris II to end Game 2 of the series. Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia reportedly teased Harper's blunder in the locker room after the game, a comment that later proved to awake a sleeping giant.

In Harper's second at-bat of Game 3 he launched a 404-foot home run to right field that electrified an already rowdy crowd at Citizens Bank Park. He followed that up with a second home run in the 5th and stared down Arcia during his trip around the bases.

Harper's two home runs highlighted a six home run barrage by the Phillies on Wednesday night. Nicholas Castellanos tattooed a ball to left field that erased the Braves early 1-0 lead, then followed it up with another homer in the 8th. Trea Turner and Brandon Marsh also found the bleachers.

Aaron Nola pitched into the 6th inning and struck out nine batters along the way, allowing just one run on six hits. His effort was followed up by 3.1 clean innings from the Phillies bullpen.

The Phillies' win ensures them a chance to clinch the series Thursday at Citizens Bank Park. The Braves have already announced the Spencer Strider will take the hill in the win-or-go-home game, the Phillies have yet to name a starter.