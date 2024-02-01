NBA fines Sixers $75,000, Pelicans $25,000 for injury reporting violations

article

The Philadelphia 76ers were handed a $75,000 fine for failing to include Joel Embiid on their injury report "in an accurate and timely manner" before their Saturday game at Denver.

The NBA also fined the New Orleans Pelicans $25,000 for a separate violation that also involved the league’s injury reporting rules.

Embiid hadn’t been included on the 76ers’ injury report Saturday, but the reigning MVP was scratched from their lineup minutes before tipoff after he had discomfort in his left knee during warmups.

His injury prevented a highly anticipated matchup between Embiid and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic in a game the Nuggets eventually won 111-105. Embiid also sat out the 76ers’ 130-104 loss at Portland two nights later.

NBA officials said the fine took into account Philadelphia’s prior history of fines for violating injury reporting rules. The league review concluded that there was no violation of the league’s player participation policy because Embiid’s absence was because of a confirmed injury.

The Pelicans’ fine was for failing to include Trey Murphy III on the team’s injury report Saturday before a 141-117 loss at Milwaukee in which he didn’t play.