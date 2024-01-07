Expand / Collapse search
NFL playoff schedule 2024: Eagles to face Buccaneers in wild card round

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Philadelphia Eagles
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 07: Jalen Hurts #1 and Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles enter the game against the New York Giants during their game at MetLife Stadium on January 07, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al B (Getty Images)

Expand

The NFL has officially released the schedule for the upcoming 2024 playoffs. 

The Philadelphia Eagles finished the season on a 1-5 fall after a 27-10 loss to the New York Giants Sunday night.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Eagles next week in the wild-card round of the playoffs after they won their third straight NFC South title with a 9-0 victory on Sunday over the Carolina Panthers.

See the NFL playoffs wild card weekend schedule below:

Saturday, January 13th

AFC: No. 5 Cleveland Browns vs No. 4 Houston Texans — 4:30pm ET (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo)

AFC: No. 6 Seed vs No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs —8pm ET (Streaming exclusively on Peacock)

Sunday, January 14th

AFC: No. 7 Seed vs No. 2 Seed — 1pm ET

NFC: No. 7 Green Bay Packers vs No. 2 Dallas Cowboys — 4:30pm ET (FOX)

NFC: No. 6 Los Angeles Rams vs No. 3 Detroit Lions — 8pm ET

Monday, January 15th

NFC: No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles vs No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 8pm ET 

Other dates to know: 

Divisional Round: Saturday, January 20th and Sunday, January 21st

Conference Championships: Sunday, January 28th

Super Bowl 58: Sunday, February 11th