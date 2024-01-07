NFL playoff schedule 2024: Eagles to face Buccaneers in wild card round
The NFL has officially released the schedule for the upcoming 2024 playoffs.
The Philadelphia Eagles finished the season on a 1-5 fall after a 27-10 loss to the New York Giants Sunday night.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Eagles next week in the wild-card round of the playoffs after they won their third straight NFC South title with a 9-0 victory on Sunday over the Carolina Panthers.
See the NFL playoffs wild card weekend schedule below:
Saturday, January 13th
AFC: No. 5 Cleveland Browns vs No. 4 Houston Texans — 4:30pm ET (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo)
AFC: No. 6 Seed vs No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs —8pm ET (Streaming exclusively on Peacock)
Sunday, January 14th
AFC: No. 7 Seed vs No. 2 Seed — 1pm ET
NFC: No. 7 Green Bay Packers vs No. 2 Dallas Cowboys — 4:30pm ET (FOX)
NFC: No. 6 Los Angeles Rams vs No. 3 Detroit Lions — 8pm ET
Monday, January 15th
NFC: No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles vs No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 8pm ET
Other dates to know:
Divisional Round: Saturday, January 20th and Sunday, January 21st
Conference Championships: Sunday, January 28th
Super Bowl 58: Sunday, February 11th