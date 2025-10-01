Over 31,000 Phillies fans pack Citizens Bank Park for intrasquad game

The Brief The Phillies held a first ever public intrasquad game to prepare for the NLDS, beginning on Saturday night at Citizen’s Bank Park. 31,343 fans attended the sold-out event where proceeds went to Phillies Charities. Phillies await the winner of the Dodgers and Red Sox for the NLDS.



Call it an appetizer for Red October. Although it had all the sights, sounds and smells of a real game Wednesday’s intra-squad match-up between the Pin Stripes and the Powder Blues at Citizen’s Bank Park had no impact on the standings.

What they're saying:

"I think it gives the average fan an opportunity to be part of the postseason since the tickets are so expensive. So I expect a playoff atmosphere and a lot of fun and a lot of screaming and pure Phillies fans" said Mike McHugh of Northeast Philadelphia.

The first ever seven-inning public intrasquad game gave the Phillies a chance to keep loose during their weeklong break leading up to the NLDS.

Tickets for the practice game were sold for $10 and with free parking, it was also a hit for the sold-out crowd of 31,343 fans.

In comparison, there were fewer fans at the AL Wild Card game between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers Wednesday afternoon.

Phillies fan Bill Stahl brought his daughter tonight since she won't be able to come Saturday.

"She asked this morning. She woke up and said "I have a fever. II said you don’t feel good. She said No I got Phillies fever. So we got her out of school," said Stahl.

New dad, Angelo DeMaio, took the opportunity to bring his four-month-old daughter Emelia to her first Phillies game.

Red October is now a family affair.

"Part of the reason why I wanted to have kids was my memories of my dad taking me to game they resonated with me all through adulthood and I wanted to share that with my kids now," said DeMaio.

The Phillies donated proceeds from their ticket sales to dozens of Phillies charities. Another reason why the night was so special.

"First of all the charity supporting those in need. That’s a win win. So we are out here. Look at the atmosphere. I mean great people just out to have a good time relax a little bit and go Phillies" said Paul Hope of Cape May.

Fans were treated to a Bryce Harper home run and Johan Duran closing inning the Powder Blues won 3-0. So now the focus is now on the games that count.

"Can’t wait until Saturday we’re going to see the Dodgers most likely the Phillies going to be ready. The Phillies are going to be ready. This town going to be lit. It’s going to be amazing," said Arlen Roberts of West Philadelphia.

What's next:

The Red October appetizer is now over.

The Phillies await the winner of the NL Wildcard between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers. But one thing is certain whoever they play will be Saturday night at 6:38 for Game One of the NLDS.