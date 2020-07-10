Patriots' Edelman says he spoke with DeSean Jackson, Malcolm Jenkins weighs in on posts

article

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman says he and DeSean Jackson have spoken over the phone after he extended an invitation to tour the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

"DeSean and I spoke for awhile (sic) last night. We're making plans to use our experiences to educate one another and grow together. Stay tuned," Edelman tweeted Friday morning.

Edelman, who is Jewish, released a video on social media Thursday morning saying he saw Jackson's posts and saw "an opportunity to have a conversation."

Edelman added that he would welcome a trip with Jackson to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and the National Museum of African American History and Culture in D.C.

Jackson issued multiple apologies earlier this week after he initially posted a screenshot of a quote widely attributed to Adolf Hitler, saying in part: “Jews will blackmail America.” In another post, Jackson showed support for Louis Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam leader who is known for anti-Semitic rhetoric.

“My post was definitely not intended for anybody of any race to feel any type of way, especially the Jewish community,” Jackson said in a video he posted on Instagram on Tuesday. “I post things on my story all the time, and just probably never should have posted anything Hitler did, because Hitler was a bad person, and I know that.”

In a second apology posted on Twitter, promised to "do better" and "fully educate myself and work with local and national organizers to be more informed and make a difference in our community." He added that he would "seek out voices from other communities and listen to their words, thoughts, and beliefs."

On Friday, former Philadelphia Eagle Malcolm Jenkins also weighed in on the controversy explaining in an Instagram video that they "were wrong," and called the back and forth, "a distraction."

"We've got to stay focused. All of this back and forth that's going on right now is a distraction. Comments were made, and they were wrong. Allow those who were impacted by it to voice their grievances. But we've got to stay focused, because Breonna Taylor's killers are still not arrested," Jenkins says in the video.

Jenkins added a caption that read: "We can honor the Jewish heritage and trauma while staying focused on what matters. Jewish people aren’t our problem, and we aren’t their problem. Let’s not lose focus on what the problem truly is, and that’s that black lives still don’t matter in this country. Push this energy toward arresting and convicting the killers of Breonna Taylor and burning systemic racism to the ground"

Former Eagle Chris Long also weighed in on the controversy earlier this week on his Green Light Podcast. He called the post a "disaster," adding, “I mean, quoting Hitler is bad business, but quoting fake Hitler quotes is like a cherry on top.”

"I am just not willing to accept anybody saying 'stick to the task at hand, we can't address people making anti-Semitic comments,'" Long said.

"Certainly anti-Semitism is not the main event in this country, but we can walk and chew gum here.," he later added.

The Eagles released a statement on Tuesday calling Jackson's posts "offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling."

