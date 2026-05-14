Philadelphia 76ers announce leadership change as Daryl Morey exits, Bob Myers steps in

The Brief Daryl Morey is leaving his role leading basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers, according to the team. Bob Myers, a two-time NBA Executive of the Year, will oversee the search for a new leader. A press conference is scheduled for Thursday, May 14 at 4:00 p.m. in Camden, New Jersey.



Daryl Morey is departing from his position with the Philadelphia 76ers after six seasons, according to a statement from Managing Partner Josh Harris. Bob Myers, President of Sports for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, will take over the search for a new head of basketball operations and manage the department in the meantime.

Leadership change and next steps for the 76ers

What we know:

Morey joined the 76ers on November 2, 2020, and the team posted a 270-212 regular season record and a 28-26 postseason record during his tenure, according to the team.

Harris said, "I have a tremendous amount of respect for Daryl personally and professionally, and I’m grateful for his contributions over the last six seasons."

Why you should care:

The 76ers are one of the NBA’s most historic franchises, and this leadership change comes after what Harris called "falling well short of our own expectations." Harris added, "To our fans, your frustration and disappointment are understandable and warranted. We have fallen well short of our own expectations and failed to deliver in the way this city deserves. That bothers me deeply and I have confidence in Bob to establish a path forward for our franchise."

Myers, who has been with HBSE since October 2025, is known for building the Golden State Warriors teams that won NBA championships in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022.

The search for a new basketball operations leader

What's next:

Myers said, "The process will start immediately, and we will be thorough and deliberate in our evaluations. I believe this is a destination for top talent across the league and look forward to solidifying our infrastructure moving forward."

Local perspective:

Myers said, "I know how much the 76ers mean to the City of Philadelphia, and it’s important we find the right leader to shape the future of this team."

A press conference with Harris and Myers is scheduled for Thursday, May 14 at 4:00 p.m. at the Penn Medicine Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex in Camden, New Jersey. Media are asked to RSVP by Wednesday, May 13 at 5:00 p.m.

The 76ers have won three NBA championships, made nine trips to The Finals, and reached the playoffs 55 times in 77 seasons.

What we don't know:

The team has not announced who will be considered for the new basketball operations role or a timeline for when a decision will be made.