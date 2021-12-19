Philadelphia 76ers' game postponed against New Orleans Pelicans

article

The Philadelphia 76ers' game against the New Orleans Pelicans has been moved from Sunday to an undetermined date.

According to the team, tickets for Sunday's game will be honored for a new date.

Most recently, the Sixers fell to the Brooklyn Nets, 114-105, on the road on Thursday night. Joel Embiid and Seth Curry combined to score 61 points, including 25 of the team’s 31 third-quarter points, in the setback. Tyrese Maxey did not play due to a left quad contusion.

Also called off were two other Sunday games with Cleveland at Atlanta and Denver at Brooklyn. Also shelved were Orlando's game at Toronto on Monday and Washington's game at Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The 76ers have gone 6-7 in home games. Philadelphia is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 12.7 fast break points per game led by Tyrese Maxey averaging 2.8.

The Pelicans are 5-12 on the road. New Orleans is fourth in the NBA with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 3.5.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The 76ers won the last matchup on Oct. 21. Furkan Korkmaz scored 22 points to help lead the 76ers to the victory.

As of now, the players that are confirmed out are: Ben Simmons: out (back), Grant Riller: out (shoulder), Georges Niang: out (health and safety protocols), Furkan Korkmaz: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter