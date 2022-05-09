Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia 76ers surprise longtime national anthem singer with new wheelchair

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Philadelphia 76ers
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Sixers surprise longtime anthem singer Ron Brooks with new wheelchair

The Philadelphia 76ers welcomed back longtime anthem singer Ron Brooks with a new wheelchair before Sunday's game. (Credit: Philadelphia 76ers)

PHILADELPHIA - Ron Brooks, the longtime anthem singer for the Philadelphia 76ers, was given an amazing surprise at Sunday's game. 

The team presented Brooks, who is a double amputee, with a new wheelchair after singing the anthem. 

The Sixers longtime national anthem singer Ron Brooks was gifted a new wheelchair at Sunday's game against Miami Heat.  (Philadelphia 76ers)

Sunday's appearance was also his first game back since February 2020. 

RELATED: Harden, Embiid power 76ers past Heat, even series 2-2

The Sixers say Brooks is loved by everyone and he had a great return ahead of the team's victory over Miami Heat to tie the series 2 -2. 

Sixers' longtime national anthem singer Ron Brooks smiles after being gifted a new wheelchair.  (Philadelphia 76ers)