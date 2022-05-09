Philadelphia 76ers surprise longtime national anthem singer with new wheelchair
PHILADELPHIA - Ron Brooks, the longtime anthem singer for the Philadelphia 76ers, was given an amazing surprise at Sunday's game.
The team presented Brooks, who is a double amputee, with a new wheelchair after singing the anthem.
Sunday's appearance was also his first game back since February 2020.
The Sixers say Brooks is loved by everyone and he had a great return ahead of the team's victory over Miami Heat to tie the series 2 -2.
