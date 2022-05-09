Philadelphia 76ers surprise longtime national anthem singer with new wheelchair

Ron Brooks, the longtime anthem singer for the Philadelphia 76ers, was given an amazing surprise at Sunday's game.

The team presented Brooks, who is a double amputee, with a new wheelchair after singing the anthem.

Sunday's appearance was also his first game back since February 2020.

The Sixers say Brooks is loved by everyone and he had a great return ahead of the team's victory over Miami Heat to tie the series 2 -2.

