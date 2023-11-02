Philadelphia 76ers unveil new Nike NBA City Edition uniform inspired by Reading Terminal Market

article

Philadelphia 76ers have a brand-new uniform that pays homage to the city of brotherly love.

The Sixers unveiled its 2023-24 Nike NBA City Edition uniform Thursday, presented in partnership with Official Jersey Patch Partner, Crypto.com.

As a big shoutout to the city, the uniform is inspired by Philadelphia’s Reading Terminal Market, which is both a non-profit historic public market home to 80-plus family-owned small businesses in the heart of the City of Brotherly Love.

"We were drawn to Reading Terminal Market’s rich history and tradition that has been built over the past 130 years, making it a staple in our city and an easy choice for the inspiration behind this year’s City Edition," said Katie O’Reilly, 76ers Chief Revenue Officer. "It is thrilling to see the City of Brotherly Love wordmark come to life with the Market’s iconic neon signage, and we hope these uniforms help shine a light on the diverse, rich and historic culture within its walls."

From the return of the "City of Brotherly Love" phrase printed on the jersey’s chest for the second year, to the two downward facing arrows used to direct people from the train station terminal, the 76ers 2023-2024 uniform showcases many features that symbolize the popular market.

The City Edition uniform also features:

For the second time in the team’s history, a deep navy sets the tone as the uniform’s base color. The accenting colors, red and white, along with an in-line stroke within the letters and numbers also nods to the Market’s neon signage.

The 13 Circle of Stars red logo is centered on the front of the waistband, symbolizing the original 13 colonies that formed our nation in 1776.

The team’s bicentennial-inspired "76" on the shorts is uniquely represented as a one-color logo in red on the left side, while the historic Liberty Bell appears on the right side with additional red and white strokes.

The look is completed by the Philadelphia 76ers wordmark that lives within a diamond enclosure that celebrates Reading Terminal Market’s logo utilized throughout the past century at the bottom of the jersey.

The NBA players will debut their new fits and themed court on Saturday, November 4 as they host the Phoenix Suns at The Center.

A promotional scheduled presented by Crypto.com features 11 "Spirit of 76" contests in which the team will sport their Nike NBA City Edition uniforms.

76ers fans can enter to win an autographed Joel Embiid City Edition jersey, courtesy of Crypto.com by visiting link here.

Spirit of 76 Nights schedule, presented by Crypto.com:

Saturday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. ET vs. Phoenix Suns

Monday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. ET vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. ET vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Saturday, Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET vs. Utah Jazz

Monday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. ET vs. San Antonio Spurs

Saturday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. ET vs. Brooklyn Nets

Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. ET vs. Golden State Warriors

Thursday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. ET vs. New York Knicks

Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m. ET vs. Charlotte Hornets

Wednesday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET vs. LA Clippers

Tuesday, April 9 at 7 p.m. ET vs. Detroit Pistons

Additionally, the 76ers will support a plethora of small local businesses from Reading Terminal Market as part of an initiative to combat the larger systemic issue of equal access for the small business community across Greater Philadelphia.

Fans looking to purchase 2023-24 Nike NBA City Edition merchandise will have the first chance to do so Thursday, November 2 at 10 a.m. on SixersShop.com and at The Center when the 76ers host the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m.

The team will also have a pop-up shop in Reading Terminal Market in December, where visitors can purchase the fourth installment of the limited-edition merchandise, 76 Originals.

More details about 76 Originals will be provided at a later date.