Philadelphia Eagles players sport custom cleats for My Cause My Cleats campaign

More than 30 Philadelphia Eagles players laced up their cleats Monday night to raise awareness for causes near and dear to their hearts.

Fletcher Cox, Andre Dillard, Nate Herbig, Jason Kelce, Rick Lovato, Jordan Mailata, Jason Peters and Matt Pryor are showing support for the Eagles Autism Foundation during the Week 14 My Cause My Cleats campaign.

Carson Wentz is supporting the AO1 Foundation, which encourages spiritual and physical blessings for youth.

Brandon Brooks is raising awareness for mental health after he recently revealed he has dealt with anxiety for several years.

Players will raise funds for the causes of their choosing by auctioning their cleats off at NFL Auction, where 100 percent of the funds raised will be donated to charities selected by the players. Fans may bid on game-issued player cleats at NFL.com/Auction.

For a full list of causes, please click here.

