Philadelphia Eagles staff member tests positive for COVID-19

An unidentified staff member of the Philadelphia Eagles tested positive for COVID-19.

The team announced the news on Twitter on Tuesday.

The individual and close contacts identified through contact tracing have been placed in self-isolation.

The team says they are following the NFL and NFL Players Association protocols and remain in close communication with the league.

