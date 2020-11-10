Philadelphia Eagles staff member tests positive for COVID-19
PHILADELPHIA - An unidentified staff member of the Philadelphia Eagles tested positive for COVID-19.
The team announced the news on Twitter on Tuesday.
The individual and close contacts identified through contact tracing have been placed in self-isolation.
The team says they are following the NFL and NFL Players Association protocols and remain in close communication with the league.
