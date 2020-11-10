Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia Eagles staff member tests positive for COVID-19

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
Philadelphia Eagles
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - An unidentified staff member of the Philadelphia Eagles tested positive for COVID-19. 

The team announced the news on Twitter on Tuesday.

The individual and close contacts identified through contact tracing have been placed in self-isolation. 

The team says they are following the NFL and NFL Players Association protocols and remain in close communication with the league.

___

