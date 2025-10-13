Philadelphia Eagles’ Za'Darius Smith announces shock retirement after 11 NFL seasons

article

The Brief Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Za'Darius Smith announced his retirement Monday after 11 seasons in the NFL. Smith reflected on his journey from Greenville, Alabama, to a career spanning four teams and multiple Pro Bowls. In an emotional post, Smith thanked his fans, teammates, and coaches for shaping his life on and off the field.



Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Za'Darius Smith has officially announced his retirement from the NFL, closing the book on an 11-year career marked by leadership, resilience and Pro Bowl-caliber play.

Za'Darius Smith retires

What we know:

Smith shared the news Monday in a heartfelt post on Instagram, saying, "I knew this day would come — but now that it’s here, I’m feeling so many emotions I never expected."

The Alabama native reflected on his unlikely rise from a one-year high school player in Greenville, Alabama, to becoming one of the league’s most respected defensive linemen.

"Who would’ve thought that a kid from Greenville, AL, with just one year of high school football experience, would go on to play professional football in the NFL for 11 incredible years," Smith said in the post.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 5: Za'Darius Smith #52 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at Lincoln Financial Field on October 5, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Expand

During his career, Smith spent time with Baltimore, Green Bay, Minnesota and Philadelphia, earning Pro Bowl selections and recognition as a force on the defensive line.

According to Sports Illustrated, Smith’s message also expressed deep gratitude to his teammates, coaches and fans across every team he represented.

"To every fan from each organization I represented: thank you, thank you, thank you for everything… I felt it all," he said.

Smith’s post included a reflection on faith and giving back, quoting Luke 12:48, "For unto whomsoever much is given, of him shall be much required."

Career and Legacy

Smith entered the NFL in 2015 after being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens, later emerging as a dominant pass rusher with the Green Bay Packers, where he earned consecutive Pro Bowl honors.

He joined the Philadelphia Eagles late in his career, adding veteran depth and leadership to the defensive front.

Off the field, Smith founded a community foundation aimed at supporting youth programs and families in need, reflecting his commitment to giving back.