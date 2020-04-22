Philadelphia sports teams promote message of hope amid coronavirus pandemic

Philadelphia sports teams have joined together in a new video to share a message of hope as the coronavirus continues to upend lives around the city and country.

The video salutes healthcare providers, first responders, and essential workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

"We're held together by our aunt who shows no fear in the face of danger, our neighbor who lends a hand, our pop who runs from nothing," the video says.

The video then turns to an optimistic message about life after the pandemic, which in a sports-crazed town like Philly, means a return to our favorite parks and arenas.



"Heart will lead us back together," the narrator says. "Back to first and goal with all of us on our feet, a walk-off with hugs all around, a miraculous save that has us buzzing for days, a three to seal it as we erupt."

The coronavirus pandemic has currently impacted over 10,000 Philadelphians and more than 34,000 Pennsylvanias.

