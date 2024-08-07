Philadelphia Union stands with Damion Lowe after 'racial abuse' on social media

article

The Philadelphia Union is speaking out against racism after a recent incident involving one of their players.

"Defender Damion Lowe was the victim of racial abuse via social media following Sunday night's match against Cruz Azul," the club said in a statement Tuesday.

Lowe, a native of Kingston, Jamaica, has played with the Union since the 2023 season.

Details of the abuse were not released, but the club says they reported the post and alerted Major League Soccer and Leagues Cup.

"The club stands with Damion… there is no place for racism in our sport."