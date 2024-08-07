Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia Union stands with Damion Lowe after 'racial abuse' on social media

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  August 7, 2024 9:53am EDT
TORONTO, CANADA - JULY 13 : Shane ONeill (L) of Toronto FC in action against Damion Lowe (R) of Philadelphia Union during MLS League match between Toronto FC and Philadelphia Union at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada on July 13, 2024. (Photo by Mert Alpe

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Union is speaking out against racism after a recent incident involving one of their players.

"Defender Damion Lowe was the victim of racial abuse via social media following Sunday night's match against Cruz Azul," the club said in a statement Tuesday.

Lowe, a native of Kingston, Jamaica, has played with the Union since the 2023 season.

Details of the abuse were not released, but the club says they reported the post and alerted Major League Soccer and Leagues Cup.

"The club stands with Damion… there is no place for racism in our sport."