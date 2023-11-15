Philadelphia welcomes new professional lacrosse team

article

Philly sports-lovers make room because there’s a new lacrosse team coming to town!

On Tuesday, Philadelphia welcomed its newest professional sports franchise, The Waterdogs of the Premier Lacrosse League.

The Waterdogs have a purple and gray logo that features Pennsylvania's state dog, the great dane, wearing a keystone collar to represent the keystone state.

The Premier Lacrosse League will adopt a two-conference structure starting in 2024.

The Eastern Conference includes the Philly Waterdogs, Boston Cannons, New York Atlas and Maryland Whipsnakes.

The Western Conference includes the Denver Outlaws, California Redwoods, Carolina Chaos and Utah Archers.

The teams will play twice against their in-conference opponents and once against the out-of-conference teams in the regular season.