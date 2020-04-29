Phillie Phanatic launching virtual storytime with celebrity readers

article

Baseball season may be on hold, but the Phillie Phanatic and his friends are looking to keep busy with a weekly storytime!

The Phanatic is launching a virtual “Storytime with the Phillie Phanatic” and celebrity readers.

The weekly event will feature a guest reader from the Phillies who will read a book from the popular Phanatic book series with help from the Phanatic himself.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi and his wife Kim will be the first readers in Wednesday night’s review.

To be part of the fun, fans should follow @philliephanatic on Instagram, where they will then be able to watch “Storytime with the Phillie Phanatic,” live each Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

