Phillie Phanatic debuts his spring training makeover

article

The Phillie Phanatic has a slightly different look this spring training season.

Though still big and green, the Philadelphia Phillies made some creative tweaks to the beloved mascot. Those tweaks were unveiled Sunday at the team's afternoon matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The mascot's makeover comes amid an ongoing copyright lawsuit over the Phanatic.

RELATED STORIES:

Phillie Phanatic joined by volunteers to plant trees in West Philadelphia

Advertisement

Delco boy wins Halloween with 'Phanatic fan' costume, comes face-to-face with Philly legend

Phillie Phanatic surprises groom during ‘incredible’ first look at bride

Bonnie Erickson and Wayde Harrison, who co-created the original Phanatic costume in 1978, announced their plans in 2018 to seek the rights to the mascot. The Phillies purchased the copyright from them in 1984. Under federal law, the artists can renegotiate their rights after 35 years.

In 2019, the Phillies filed a lawsuit to maintain their rights, arguing the organization's creative efforts made the Phanatic what it is today.

“Over the last 40 years, the Phanatic has evolved,” Phillies executive vice president David Buck said Saturday. “He’s evolving a little bit more. The changes are creative. I think the fans will like them.”

The Phanatic’s copyright expires on June 15. The Phillies are prepared to move forward with Sunday’s iteration of the Phanatic if a resolution is not reached by then.

“We have to protect the Phanatic,” Buck said. “It’s our icon. It’s our cultural icon.”

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP