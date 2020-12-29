Phillies announce they have acquired Jose Alvarado

article

The Philadelphia Phillies announce they have signed left-handed pitcher Jose Alvarado, in a three-way trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays.

The club made the announcement Tuesday.

Alvarado, a left-handed relief pitcher, comes to the Phillies from the Tampa Bay Rays, while left-hander Garrett Cleavinger is headed to the Dodgers. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay will get infielder Dillon Paulson and a player to be named later, to finalize the deal.

Alvarado has played in 149 games. He has a 3.46 ERA and has struck out 27.9 percent of the total batters he has faced. Alvarado ranks with all active pitchers with at least 130.0 innings pitched since 2017 and his .302 opponent’s slugging percentage is the eight-best in the majors among left-handers. Alvarado is ranked fourth.

In 2018, the 6’2", 245 pound 25-year-old made career bests in most categories. He played 70 games with the Rays and made a 2.39 ERA. He pitched against 263 batters, keeping them to a .183/.276/.249 slash line.

