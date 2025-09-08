Phillies beat Mets 1-0 in first of 4-game series

The Brief The Phillies won the first of a four-game series to take an 8-game lead in the NL East. Red October is around the corner. The Phillies have 18 regular-season games remaining.



They may not be up to Eagles-Cowboys caliber rivalry, but the Phillies-Mets games always seem to mean a little more to fans.

What they're saying:

"One word. Trash" said Naj from West Philly.

"Losers" said another fan.

"I don’t think I can say that on the air" joked another fan when asked about the Mets.

Phillies fans hatred for the New York Mets may be at an all time high. Prior to Monday’s game the Phillies record against the Mets is 2 and 8 in the last 10 games. And after knocking the Phils out of the playoffs last year the matchup has become a generational rivalry.

"It’s just classic baseball. 2 great teams close to each other. Who hate each others guts" said Andrew Stewart, a Mets fan from the Poconos.

The only score in the game came in the second inning with Nick Castellanos had an RBI single.

The1-0 win extended the Phillies' lead over the Mets in the NL East to eight games with 18 games remaining in the season.

Now fans have their sights set on Red October.

"This is the place everybody want to be it’s all about Philly. It's deeper than the cheesesteaks" said one fan.

"I’m a teacher from South Jersey we constantly teach about it at school. And it’s fun seeing all of our kids come in with outfits. Getting ready for the Phonetic, making fun hats, it’s electric" said Elena Stark of Deptford, NJ.

And if there are any doubts about the Phillies a Phillies playoff run you may want to listen to 101 year old Phillies fan Alan Shapiro, a World War II veteran with the Army Air Corps who fought in the Battle of the Bulge and was honored before Monday's game.

"Let me tell you. We’ve got the greatest country in the world. We’ve got the greatest Phillies fans in the world we’ve got a great evening tonight and I’m just pumped to be here" said Shapiro