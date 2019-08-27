Phillies honor Philadelphia police officers shot in North Philadelphia standoff

article

The Phillies honored the Philadelphia police and SWAT officers shot in a North Philadelphia standoff earlier this month.

Philadelphia Police officers Joshua Burkitt, Michael Guinter, Shaun Parker, Nathaniel Harper, Ryan Waltman, Justin Matthews, Edward Wright and James Wheeler, along with SWAT officers John Rechner, Chris Sharamtew, Billy Stephen and Richard Hough and CTO Joe Simpson were recognized for their heroism before the game Tuesday night.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Dennis Wilson tweeted a photo of Philadelphia Police Officer Shaun Parker chatting with Bryce Harper before he threw out the first pitch.

Last week, the officers were honored during the Eagles-Ravens game.