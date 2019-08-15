Officials identify Philadelphia police officers injured in North Philly standoff

article

Officials have released the names of the Philadelphia police officers that were injured in Wednesday's violent hours-long shooting in North Philadelphia.

Those injured were identified as:

Officer Joshua Burkitt, 26, is a 2-year veteran assigned to the 24th District. He sustained a gunshot wound to the left hand.

Officer Michael Guinter, 32, is a 12-year veteran assigned to the Narcotics Strike Force. He sustained gunshot wounds to both arms.

Officer Shaunt Parker, 32, is an 11-year veteran assigned to the Narcotics Strike Force. He sustained a graze wound to the head.

Officer Nathaniel Harper, 43, is a 19-year veteran assigned to the Narcotics Strike Force. He sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officer Ryan Waltman, 42, is a 12-year veteran assigned to the 39th District. He sustained a gunshot wound to the right hand.

Officer Justin Matthews, 31, is a 3-year veteran assigned to the 16th District. He sustained a graze wound to the left leg.

Three officers were treated at Temple University Hospital and another three officers were treated at Einstein Medical Center.

"We would like to than and commend the amazing medical teams at both facilities," officials from the Philadelphia Police Department stated.

All officers who had been shot were treated and released by 10:30 p.m., according to officials.

Shortly after midnight, the gunman, identified as Maurice Hill, surrendered to police and was taken into custody.