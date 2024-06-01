Expand / Collapse search

Phillies left-hander Suárez departs with left hand contusion after being hit by line drive

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 01: Ranger Suárez #55 of the Philadelphia Phillies leaves the field after getting hit by a batted ball in the second inning the game against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 1, 2024 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsy ((Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images))

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Ranger Suárez left Saturday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals with a left hand contusion after he was hit by a line drive off the bat off Alec Burleson in the second inning.

Suárez, who entered the game tied for the major league lead with nine wins, picked up the ball and threw to first to get the final out of the frame and then immediately winced in pain.

He put his face in his glove, walked to the dugout and then headed back to the clubhouse.

Suárez retired all six batters he faced, striking out two.

He began play on Saturday second in the NL in ERA (1.75), first in opponents’ batting average (.171), first in WHIP (0.82) and sixth in strikeouts (77).