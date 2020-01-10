Phillies OF Bryce Harper participates in #KoalaChallenge for Australia wildfire relief

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper joined in the viral relief campaign designed to raise money and awareness for the wildfires currently devastating Australia.

The #KoalaBearChallenge asks participants to hang upside-down on a workout bench, like a Koala, and rotate oneself to the topside of the bench.

Harper, with the encouragement of his cameraman, completed the rotation with minimal struggle.

The challenge was started by Australian beverage company FITAID and has spread across social media through the hashtags #KoalaChallenge #FitAid.

While Harper is the first Philly athlete to participate in the challenge, he's far from the first to lend a helping hand to those impacted by the wildfires in Australia.

Sixers guard Ben Simmons and forward Jonah Bolden were part of a hoard of Australian-born NBA players who jointly donated $75,000 towards relief and recovery efforts.