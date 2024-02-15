Phillies spring training: Charlie Manuel makes the trip to Clearwater

article

The Phillies season is already off to a great start - Charlie Manuel is at spring training!

The beloved former manager posted a photo of his arrival at the training facility on Tuesday with a Phillies duffle bag in tow.

His caption read: "The game begins in the spring, when everything else begins again…"

Manuel's highly anticipated appearance comes after the fan favorite suffered a stroke during the team's World Series run last season.

Spring training kicked off Tuesday as pitchers and catchers reported for workouts at the Carpenter Complex in Clearwater, Florida.

The Phillies will play their first spring training game on February 24 against the Toronto Blue Jays, then start the regular season at home against the Atlanta Braves on March 28.



