Charlie Manuel, former Phillies manager, making positive progress after suffering stroke

Former Philadelphia Phillies Manager Charlie Manuel is improving a day after suffering a stroke during a medical procedure, the team announced Sunday.

On Saturday, the Phillies issued a brief release stating that Manuel had been undergoing a medical procedure in Florida. Doctors were able to quickly intervene and remove a blood clot.

"The next 24 hours will be crucial to his recovery and Charlie’s family asks that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers at this time," the release read.

The team announced a positive update on Sunday, stating that doctors are encouraged by the progress the former manager has made of over the past 24 hours.

"Charlie feels the love from his Phillies family and fans. Missy believes the incredible support is aiding in his recovery," Phillies said in a statement.

Manuel, 79, managed the Phillies for 9 seasons leading the team to two Pennants and one World Series title.

He compiled a 1,000-826 record as a major league manager, including 780 wins with the Phillies. He was inducted into the team's Wall of Fame in 2014. Manuel rejoined the organization that year to work as a senior adviser to the general manager.

Manuel also played six seasons in the majors as an outfielder with the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers from 1969-75.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.