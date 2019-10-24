Police: Eagles' Fletcher Cox armed himself with shotgun during attempted burglary

article

Authorities say Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox armed himself with a shotgun when man attempted to break into his Gloucester County home.

According to investigators, Cox is dating the ex-girlfriend of the suspect. She was reportedly inside the home at the time of the incident.

Police say the man came to the residence and threw rocks through the windows of the woman's car. He then reportedly tried to force his way into the home throwing rocks through the front door and pulling of the knob.

Police say the suspect was armed with a baseball bat and also attempted to enter the garage several times.

The suspect fled the area and reportedly lead police on high speed chase through Woolwich Township. Officers suspended the chase after the suspect's erratic driving became a concern for public safety.

An investigation revealed the man had been making suicidal statements to the ex-girlfriend via text message. He also allegedly sent the woman pictures of himself with a gun.