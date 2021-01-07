Ravens look to turn tables on Titans in AFC Wild Card game

article

The last two years, the one team that has been the burr under the Baltimore Ravens saddle have not been the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Cleveland Browns.It has been the Tennessee Titans.

After being the top seed in the AFC playoffs after the 2019 season, Baltimore saw it all melt away as Derrick Henry rushed for 195 yards in a 28-12 win. Then, Henry rushed for 133 yards and scored the winning touchdown in overtime during a 30-24 win in Baltimore in November that was highlighted by a confrontation after Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh became mad that Titans players danced on the Baltimore shield at midfield before the game.

If the Ravens want to truly get revenge, this is the week to get it done. The venue will shift to Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sunday (1 p.m., ESPN/ABC) when the two sides clash in the 4-5 game in the AFC Wild Card playoff.

The sports betting information

On FOXBet.com Sportsbook, Baltimore is a three-point road favorite – one of only two road favorites this weekend as of Wednesday evening. The Ravens are -175 on the money line (a $175 bet is needed to win $100 if Baltimore wins outright.) Tennessee is +150. The over/under total is 55 points.

Baltimore is 10-6 against the spread while Tennessee is 7-9.

The history

This will be the fifth post-season meeting between the two teams since 2000 – when the Ravens went to the Super Bowl by knocking the Titans out of the playoffs in the divisional round. The teams have split those four meetings, 2-2. The Titans have won the last two games overall in the series.

The storylines to watch

The Ravens are favorites on Sunday despite their road status because of how well they have played in their five game winning streak which pulled them from the playoff brink. Baltimore has averaged 37.2 points and 430 yards of total offense over the course of that stretch. If there’s been a knock against those numbers, it is because of whom the Ravens were facing with only one playoff team- the Browns- mixed in with non-contenders Dallas, Jacksonville, Cincinnati and the New York Giants. Combined record of those four teams: 17-46-1. Still, Lamar Jackson has turned a corner while JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards have surrounded him with a solid stable of running options.

The Titans needed a little bit of luck to survive a 41-38 shootout against Houston that clinched the AFC South. Sam Sloman’s 37-yard field goal hit the upright and bounced through for the winner at the horn. Still, the real person to watch is obviously Henry, who passed the 2,000 yard mark with his 34 carry, 250 yard, 2 touchdown performance against Houston. Remember that Henry had an incredible post-season last year – over 180 yards in wins over the Ravens and Patriots. A repeat of that would help what is a leaky Titans defense over the finish line.

