Report: Rendon, Donaldson targets for Phillies despite tight budget

Winter has rolled around again and the Phillies are reportedly looking to sign another Washington Nationals slugger.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Phillies are prepared to make a strong run at free agent third baseman Anthony Rendon, despite a tight budget.

Philadelphia has been rumored to want to remain under the luxury tax threshold, but Nightengale says a play for Rendon combined with other areas of need on the roster would surely result in 20% penalty on payroll above $208M.

Rendon finished third in National League MVP voting for the World Series Champion Washington Nationals in 2019. The 29-year-old third baseman hit .319 with a 1.010 OPS, 34 home runs and lead the league in doubles (44) and RBI (126).

Nightengale estimates Rendon will demand an 8-year contract that pays north of $250M.

Sources told USA Today that if the Phillies lose the Rendon sweepstakes, Philadelphia will pivot to veteran free agent third baseman Josh Donaldson.

Donaldson, a 10 year veteran, drove in 94 runs and launched 37 home runs during his first season in Atlanta. The 33-year-old won an MVP Award in 2015 with Toronto and is a three time all star.

The report estimates that Donaldson could fetch a three or four year deal in the neighborhood of $75M.

Nightengale notes that the Phillies have never exceeded the tax threshhold, even after inking Bryce Harper to a record-setting 13 year, $330M pact last winter, but the penalty won't deter owner John Middleton from being aggressive on the free agent market.