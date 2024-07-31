Rivals in Red: Liverpool vs. Arsenal fans takeover Lincoln Financial Field

article

Football was back at Lincoln Financial Field Wednesday night. Well, sort of.

The English Premier League held a friendly soccer match between Liverpool and Arsenal.

A sea of fans dressed in red came to town with their own traditions and chants for a night of soccer in South Philly. It wasn’t your usual tailgate in Lot K. But it sure was a party.

"We’re all tribal. We are tribal for our teams" said one soccer fan, Jason Andrew, from Brooklyn, NY.

Tonight’s match was part of the Rivals in Red exhibition tour of English Premier teams in the United States this week.

Fans came from all over the country to watch the match. From Wisconsin, Chicago, Atlanta. For many it’s the closest they'll get to see their team in person.

"This is a family right here I mean you don’t get these opportunities very often like this is amazing right here" said Jay Tullock of Barnegat, New Jersey.

"I guess it parallels the same way you feel about American football," said Bennington Gordon of Jamaica.

Gordon flew in to see his favorite team, Arsenal. His brother from North Jersey is a Manchester United fan. It’s kind like an Eagles and Cowboys rivalry.

"I just want to see his team lose. I just need him to lose"" joked Delroy.

Center City hotels and Old City tourist attractions were bustling with soccer fans the last couple days. Some think the excitement and economic boost could be a trial run when the FIFA World Cup comes to Philly in the summer of 2026.

"It’s the biggest event in the world. It’s the one reason we all come together to watch one sport" said Andrew.

Liverpool beat Arsenal 2-1 in front of a sold-out crowd.

Lincoln Financial Field has a long history of soccer friendlies. The very first ticketed event played at Linc was a soccer match between Barcelona and Manchester United in August of 2003, about a month before the Eagles started first game at the stadium.