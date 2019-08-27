article

Sean Rodriguez lined a home run leading off the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 6-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.

Josh Bell hit a solo homer off Philadelphia closer Hector Neris to tie it at 5 in the ninth after Corey Dickerson hit a two-run shot against his former team in the eighth to give the Phillies a one-run lead.

But after stranding five runners in the ninth and 10th, the Phillies won it when Rodriguez went deep against Michael Feliz (2-4) for his fourth career walk-off homer. Rodriguez was in a 1-for-21 slump before he connected.

Philadelphia moved within a game of the idle Cubs for the second NL wild card.

Bryce Harper homered with two outs in the eighth in his first game back from paternity leave to cut it to 4-3. After J.T. Realmuto's infield single, Dickerson ripped one out to put the Phillies ahead 5-4.

Advertisement

Dickerson, acquired from the Pirates before the July 31 trade deadline, has 21 RBIs in 19 games for the Phillies.

Brad Miller also had a two-run shot for Philadelphia. Mike Morin (1-0) tossed two scoreless innings for the win.