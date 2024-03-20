Saquon Barkley's daughter had comical reaction to dad joining Eagles: 'Does that mean we're going to win now?'

New York Giants fans may not want to read past this first sentence, as new video of Saquon Barkley describing his decision to join the Philadelphia Eagles is going viral.

This time, it’s video of Saquon describing his daughter’s reaction to his new team that’s going viral.

"When I told her that we’re going to be going to Philly, she kind of was just like,.. 'Does that mean we’re going to win now?’" Barkley recalled.

He added that his daughter is well aware of his playing history against the Eagles, including a recent playoff loss and January 2023.

The clip was part of a longer video put out by the Eagles Monday documenting the running back’s first 24 hours as an Eagle.

He shares the hilarious story a little more than a minute into the clip.

MORE HEADLINES:

Barkley headlined a series of exciting offseason additions for the Eagles that also included Bryce Huff, Devin White, C.J. Gardner Johnson, Devante Parker, and Kenny Pickett.

He spent the first six seasons of his career with the New York Giants, an NFC Rival of the Eagles, after they selected him with the second overall pick out of Penn State.