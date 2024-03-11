Saquon Barkley's former football coach reacts to Eagles deal: ‘I can finally throw away my Giants sweatshirt!'

Before the NFL. Before Penn State. Saquon Barkley played the sport he loves on a field at Whitehall High School, a little more than 60 miles north of Philadelphia in the Lehigh Valley.

Barkley played for coach Brian Gilbert. FOX 29's Jenni Joyce talked to GIlbert a couple of hours after news broke that Barkley reportedly reached a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles:.

"My first reaction when I heard the news today, ‘I can finally throw away my Giants sweatshirt!’" said Barkley's former coach.

Gilbert is now an even bigger Birds fan, and he thinks Eagles fans everywhere are going to feel the same.

"He’s gonna be a great ambassador for the city. He’s gonna do them right," says Gilbert who tells us that Saquon puts in the work and leads by example.

"With the Eagles retiring Fletcher Cox and Kelce, they’re gonna need a leader. They’re gonna need someone in locker room that’s gonna pick people up when they’re down and he’s gonna be that guy," explains Gilbert.

Whitehall High School Director of Athletics Bob Hartman knows Saquon on and off the field. The NFL star used to babysit his kids.

"When Say got drafted, I was at the draft in Dallas and texted my son, and he’s like, ‘So what, Dad. I beat him in Madden!’ He would always play Madden with my son," Hartman shares.

Just a couple of miles down the road in Coplay, there is a plaque dedicated to the hometown superstar. At nearby Second Street Tavern, Eagles fans, who are also Saquon fans, are flying high.

Duane Snyder of Coplay says, "When they first talked about it last week, I said, ‘Oh my God…please… please!’ and then my kid was watching TV and said, ‘Dad, they signed Barkley 30 minutes ago!’ I said ‘Hallelujah!’"

Snyder says he met Saquon when the town held a parade for him. He can’t wait to see what's next.

"I think this is it. With the Eagles’ offensive line, Saquon should have his best year ever."