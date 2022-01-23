Super Bowl LVI: Everything you need to know

As the NFL playoff season draws closer to an end, football fans are setting their sights on Super Bowl LVI.

When is Super Bowl LVI?

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

What time is the Super Bowl?

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Where will Super Bowl LVI be played?

Super Bowl LVI will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California -- the home of the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Which teams will play in the Super Bowl?

That has yet to be determined. The game will be played between the AFC and NFC champions.

In the NFC, the game between San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams, will begin 6:30 p.m. EST Jan. 30. The NFC West rivals will square off for the third time this season — and the 49ers have won the last six meetings. San Francisco advanced on Robbie Gould’s 45-yard field goal as time expired to give the 49ers a 13-10 victory over the top-seeded Green Bay Packers on Saturday night. Matthew Stafford and the Rams made it to the NFC championship game by topping Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers 30-27 on Matt Gay’s 30-yarder on the final play Sunday.

In the AFC, it will be Cincinnati at Kansas City, starting at 3 p.m. EST. The Bengals advanced to the AFC championship game for the first time since the 1988 season by beating Tennessee 19-16 on Saturday. Rookie Evan McPherson kicked four field goals, including a 52-yarder as time expired. Cincinnati will travel to the winner of the Bills-Chiefs matchup, which was being played Sunday night.

Who is performing in the Super Bowl?

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

"The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career," Dr. Dre said in a statement. The seven-time Grammy winner added that their halftime performance will an "unforgettable cultural moment."

Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Blige and Lamar join a list of celebrated musicians who have played during Super Bowl halftime shows, including Beyoncé, Madonna, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and last year's performer The Weeknd.

When did Los Angeles last host the Super Bowl?

The Los Angeles area hosted the game in 1993, when the Dallas Cowboys beat the Buffalo Bills, 30-13, in Super Bowl XXVII at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Which teams played in last year's Super Bowl?

The Tampa Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.