Teen superstar could make history with Philadelphia Union during Wednesday game

A young Philadelphia soccer star is getting ready to make his major league debut with his hometown team.

Cavan Sullivan was named to the Philadelphia Union's first-team squad as they take on the New England Revolution at Subaru Park on Wednesday.

If he plays, the 14-year-old will become the youngest player to appear in major North American sports, including the NBA, NHL, MLB and NFL.

The record is currently held by Freddy Adu who was just 14 days older when he played for D.C. United in 2004.

Sullivan has been playing for the Union Academy Team since he was 10 years old, making his professional debut with the Union's MLS NEXT team last month.

In May, the teen sensation formally signed with the Union on a Homegrown contract that could land him with Manchester United when he turns 18.