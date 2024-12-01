Temple names new football head coach after Stan Drayton firing

A new football coach has been hired at Temple just two weeks after the university fired former coach Stan Drayton.

K.C. Keeler, former head coach at Sam Houston, was announced on Sunday as the new head coach of the Temple football program.

"Coach Keeler has a track record of evaluating, recruiting, and developing student-athletes into championship-level young men," Director of Athletics Arthur Johnson said.

Voted one of the 150 greatest college coaches of all time by the Blue Ribbon ESPN panel in 2019, Keeler will replace Drayton, who parted ways with Temple amid a third straight losing season at the university.

"I am beyond thrilled to be named Temple University’s next head football coach," Keeler said. "I’m eager to get to work to bring that vision to fruition for the Cherry and the White. It’s a perfect fit and it feels great to be coming back home!"

In addition to Sam Houston, Keeler has also coached at Rowan University and the University of Delaware to amass 271 career wins, making him the second-winningest active college coach and 21st-winningest college coach of all-time.