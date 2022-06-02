This weekend’s USFL games: Matchups with playoff implications highlight Week 8

Football fans are in for a treat with two days of USFL action with playoff implications this weekend on FOX. The New Orleans Breakers (5-0) square off with the undefeated Birmingham Stallions (7-0) at 3 p.m. ET Saturday.

Quarterback Kyle Sloter and the Breakers top-ranked offense are fighting for a playoff spot. Quarterback J'Mar Smith and the Birmingham Stallions look to extend their seven-game winning streak with a victory.

And the action wraps up at noon ET Sunday on FOX when the Michigan Panthers (1-6) battle the Philadelphia Stars (4-3) in a North division battle.

Stars QB Case Cookus and the offense have played well this season and will need to keep up their level of play to win a crucial game that can go a long way in helping their playoff hopes.

FOX will feature two USFL games this weekend in Week 8 that have major playoff implications. (FOX Sports) Expand

USFL 2022 Week 8 Schedule

New Orleans Breakers (5-2) vs. Birmingham Stallions (7-0) - 3 p.m. ET, June 4, FOX

Michigan Panthers (1-6) vs. Philadelphia Stars (4-3)- 12 p.m. ET, June 5, FOX.

Houston Gamblers (1-6) vs. Tampa Bay Bandits (3-4)- 4 p.m. ET, June 5, Peacock.

Pittsburgh Maulers (1-6) vs. New Jersey Generals (6-1) -8 p.m. ET, June 3, USA.

USFL Team Standings heading into Week 8

North Division-W-L

New Jersey Generals (6-1)

Philadelphia Stars (4-3)

Michigan Panthers (1-6)

Pittsburgh Maulers (1-6)

South Division-W-L

Birmingham Stallions (7-0)

New Orleans Breakers (5-2)

Tampa Bay Bandits (3-4)

Houston Gamblers (1-6)

The USFL is a new, independent American football league controlled by FOX Sports through NSFL HoldCo, LLC, a new business entity.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.












