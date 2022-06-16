This weekend’s USFL games: Regular season concludes in Week 10 with playoff-bound teams in action

The USFL regular season concludes this weekend as teams heading to the postseason look to finish strong in Week 10. FOX will have a huge matchup featuring the playoff-bound Birmingham Stallions (8-1) versus the Tampa Bay Bandits (4-5) at 4 p.m. ET Saturday.

Birmingham has been one of the top teams all season but suffered their first loss against the Houston Gamblers last week. The Stallions won the South Division and want to bounce back this weekend with a win against Tampa Bay.

A key matchup will be the play of Stallions quarterback J'Mar Smith and Bandits QB Jordan Ta'amu. Smith has played well all season to get the Stallions into the postseason and Ta'amu, who leads the league in touchdown passes (12), will attempt to put pressure on Birmingham's defense.

The USFL regular season concludes in Week 10 with playoff-bound teams in action. (FOX Sports)

USFL 2022 Week 10 Schedule

Birmingham Stallions (8-1) vs. Tampa Bay Bandits (4-5) - 4 p.m. ET, June 18, FOX.

Philadelphia Stars (6-3) vs. New Jersey Generals (8-1) -12 p.m. ET, June 18, USA.

Michigan Panthers (1-8) vs. Pittsburgh Maulers (1-8)- 12 p.m. ET, June 19, USA.

New Orleans Breakers (6-3) vs. Houston Gamblers (2-7)- 8:30 p.m. ET, June 11, FS1.

USFL Team Standings heading into Week 10

North Division-W-L

New Jersey Generals (8-1)

Philadelphia Stars (6-3)

Michigan Panthers (1-8)

Pittsburgh Maulers (1-8)

South Division-W-L

Birmingham Stallions (8-1)

New Orleans Breakers (6-3)

Tampa Bay Bandits (4-5)

Houston Gamblers (2-7)

The USFL is a new, independent American football league controlled by FOX Sports through NSFL HoldCo, LLC, a new business entity.

