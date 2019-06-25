Ticket prices for the US vs. France Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match reach as high as $11K

If you’re looking to get a ticket to one of the most anticipated games of the 2019 Women’s World Cup tournament, you might have to dig deep into your pockets.

As of Tuesday morning, tickets for the long-awaited face-off between the U.S. and France are going for as much as 10,000 euros ($11,371.65) on StubHub.

While the cheapest tickets are priced at around $395, the average ticket price is landing between $1,000 and $3,400.

The match between the U.S. and France has been highly anticipated since the tournament draw in December with France hoping to become the first nation to simultaneously hold both the men’s and women’s World Cup titles.

Other matches in the tournament are going for much cheaper, however, with the most expensive ticket for Thursday’s quarterfinal match between Norway and England selling for about $170, on StubHub. The cheapest ticket is just $17.

But let’s face it, tons of people are excited to see the stars and stripes potentially walk away with their fourth title.

Ticket prices for the U.S.-France quarterfinal match have skyrocketed compared to those sold during the last Women’s World Cup.

According to ESPN, The Americans' quarterfinal match against China in 2015 had an average resale price of $165 on SeatGeek.com, with the highest prices coming in the final against Japan at $368.

The U.S. advanced to the quarterfinals Monday night after knocking out Spain in a 2-1 victory. The team will play host country France in Paris on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Watch the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on FOX from June 7 through July 7.