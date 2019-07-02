U.S. Soccer’s Alex Morgan sips the tea after scoring goal against England on her birthday

U.S. Women's National Team soccer superstar Alex Morgan celebrated her 30th birthday by scoring the second goal against England during the FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal on Tuesday, and taunting England with the most iconic goal celebration to date.

After putting her team in the lead only a half-hour into the game, Morgan marked her sixth goal of the tournament pantomiming a sip of tea, leaving social media speechless.

Moments later, fans of the Stars and Stripes could be heard singing “Happy Birthday” to Morgan.

It was a celebration that will be hard to forget for England’s Ellen White, who is now tied with Morgan for the coveted Golden Boot, which is awarded to the top goal-scorer of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

England has yet to make it to a World Cup final, and Morgan’s victory celebration won’t make this loss any easier for the Lionesses, who previously lost to Japan in the 2015 semifinals.

Team USA, who has won every match in the tournament so far, is the only country to have made an appearance at every single Women’s World Cup semifinals, and currently seeks their fourth title as they face either Sweden or the Netherlands in the July 7 final.

